Murfreesboro police investigating crash after vehicle bursts into flames, trapping driver inside

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police told News 2 they’re investigating a serious head-on crash that happened over the weekend.

Their Fatal Accident Crash Team said a pickup truck burst into flames, trapping the driver around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver of the pickup truck was heading north on Middle Tennessee Boulevard and Samsonite Drive when police said the driver veered into the south lane, hitting another a tow truck head-on.

The pickup burst into flames and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue crews put the fire out and used hydraulic equipment to remove the driver. The driver was then airlifted to Vanderbilt medical center and is in stable condition. The driver of the tow truck was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team is still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.