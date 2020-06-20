Murfreesboro police investigate triple shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are looking into what led to a triple shooting Thursday.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Herald Lane. Officers found 22-year-old Eric Simmons in an upstairs room and said he had been shot.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is in critical condition.

The investigation said Simmons and two others, 21-year-old D’Juan Bowers and 19-year-old Tywan Smith had a verbal argument at the Herald Lane home. Police said Simmons pointed a gun at Bowers and Smith before shooting at them.

Bowers and Smith both shot back at him. All three were shot. Bowers and Smith were taken to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Smith was treated and released. He was taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and later released to the custody of Metro Nashville Police Department. Smith had outstanding criminal warrants for attempted murder and felony vandalism in a separate case.

Bowers is listed in stable condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.