Police are investigating a serious wreck that sent three people to the hospital. Photo: Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a Tuesday night crash involving a car and motorcycle.

Police say the two people on the motorcycle had serious injuries and the driver of the car had minor injuries.

The wreck shut down Memorial Boulevard between Sulphur Springs and Northfield Boulevard for several hours.

