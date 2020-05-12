Murfreesboro Police Department K-9 helps find teen accused of allegedly robbing 2 women at gunpoint

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro Police Department K-9 helped lead officers to a teen who is accused of robbing two women at gunpoint. Police said the crime happened as one woman withdrew money from an ATM on Saturday, May 9.

Officers said another suspect remains on the run.

Officials said the 21-year old female victim was robbed at the ATM at the Bank of America in the 2400 block of South Church Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. That’s when police said the teen and another suspect both wearing ski masks, approached the women. Both robbers pointed guns at the victims and demanded their belongings.

Before the women could hand over their things, another vehicle pulled up to the ATM, causing the teen and the other suspect to run off.

Police said K-9 ‘Helo’ and his handler, Officer Ryan Holobaugh, tracked a suspect to an apartment complex on Warrior Drive.

Officers said that a person fitting the description of one of the robbers was found walking in the area. Officers then detained the 17-year-old and found a handgun in his front pocket.

The teen was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting a detention hearing.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

