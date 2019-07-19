Murfreesboro police: 5 drug overdoses in four days

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to Murfreesboro Police, five individuals overdosed on either heroin, fentanyl, opioids and other unknown substances from from July 12 to July 16.

Police say first responders were called to Louise Court before midnight after 32-year-old man was found and struggling to breathe on July 12. Officials reportedly found a needle cap nearby and say the man admitted to “shooting up fentanyl.”

On July 13, medics responded to an overdose on Briar Bend Drive to the report of an unresponsive 25-year-old woman. who had believed to overdosed on opioids.

According to police, the third overdose happened just before 3:30 p.m. on February Street on July 15. First responders were told a 37-year-old woman was found passed out with a bloody nose. Officials say a roommate administered Narcan and the woman woke up. Police apparently found an uncapped syringe and folded spoon.

The fourth overdose occurred on July 16 just after 3 p.m. on Searcy Street. A 25-year-old woman apparently overdosed on heroin and was barely breathing. Narcan was administered at some point, according to police. Officials say a one-year-old and a three-year-old were home at the time of the overdose, and needles were found in the children’s bedroom. DCS was contacted.

Police say the final overdose happened on July 16 on Benley Street around 11 p.m. and reportedly was the result of heroin. An unresponsive woman was found at the scene when first responders arrived, and they administered Narcan.