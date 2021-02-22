Murfreesboro pastor honors mother and son killed in duplex fire

Carl Marable, director of Second Chance Outreach Ministries, is helping honor the family of a woman who died with her son in a duplex fire.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Murfreesboro pastor is working to honor loved ones left behind after a woman and son tragically died in a duplex fire at the end of January.

The Murfreesboro Fire Department responded to a duplex fire on Craig Court in the early morning hours of January 30. Battalion Chief Joe Bell said the duplex sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage.

Crews found a 33-year-old mother and her 5-year-old son in a bedroom of the duplex and removed them from the structure. The two were pronounced dead at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Pastor Carl Marable, director of Second Chance Outreach Ministries, said Kendra Malone died along with her son, Kamden Hayes. Marable told News 2 he was moved when he saw the damage and wanted to help the family.

“I just have a heart of doing that,” Marable said. “I went by and saw the house the day it happened… It looked bad.”

Marable said his heart broke for the victims’ family.

“It is heartbreaking because she couldn’t get out, that baby couldn’t get out,” Marable said.

To honor the two, Marable had two plaques made at L and K Trophy House in Murfreesboro. He was pleasantly surprised when the company wouldn’t let him pay for the plaques, and instead covered the cost.

Marable delivered the plaques Friday to Malone’s sister, Lakale Malone, and brothers Robert Malone Jr. and Shaun Atkins.