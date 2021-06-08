Murfreesboro officer reassigned after police-involved shooting

Murfreesboro police have identified the officer in a police-involved shooting of a man near Rutherford Boulevard on Sunday.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police reassigned an officer after a police-involved shooting near West Rutherford Boulevard on Sunday.

Murfreesboro Police Department Officer Joshua Hinkle has been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation. Officer Hinkle joined the Department in December of 2018.

According to The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a man approached two Murfreesboro officers in a vehicle and displayed a handgun shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday. A brief pursuit ended near West Rutherford Boulevard and Southpointe Way.

Officers reportedly talked with the man who continued to display a handgun for more than a half hour. The TBI said officers used less-lethal means before the situation escalated, at which point an officer fired his weapon.

On Tuesday, the man was recovering in the hospital and was in stable condition. No officers were hurt.