Murfreesboro mayor defends use of tear gas

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Demonstrators marched in Murfreesboro Sunday afternoon in a largely peaceful display for George Floyd, a man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last week, before tear gas was deployed onto participants.

Video provided to News 2 by Tyler Croney shows what appears to be law enforcement deploying the gas into a crowd including multiple children. Croney told News 2 none of the children in attendance were older than 12 years old.

The protest began Sunday in Murfreesboro’s historic town square, where businesses boarded up their windows in preparation for the crowds.

After the demonstration, crowds began making their way to nearby Middle Tennessee State University’s campus, where tear gas was deployed by Murfreesboro police.

The gas was deployed at the intersection of East Main Street and Middle Tennessee Boulevard at a crowd of protesters who were blocking the intersection and were almost hit by traffic, according to Murfreesboro police. An armored vehicle was also vandalized.

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland answered questions Monday about why the tear gas was used, saying the gas was necessary to break up protesters who were blocking the intersection and on top of cars.

“They shot tear gas to move people out of the roads, and that’s something, I want to say. I understand the peaceful protest, but sitting in the middle of the road was not helping anything besides our residents being in danger, the protesters being in danger,” explained Mayor McFarland.

Mayor McFarland said he hopes the peaceful demonstrations will lead to a community conversation about how to be better.

“It’s very important that we make sure that we protect residents and protesters, but the men and women of the our Murfreesboro Police Department, of our Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, are not representative of what happened in Minnesota. That’s not representative of what we have in our community nor what we’ve what we’ve ever had in our community,” said Mayor McFarland.

No additional protests are planned in Murfreesboro.

