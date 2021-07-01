Murfreesboro man severs hand with fireworks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old Murfreesboro man was transported to a Nashville hospital after severing his hand while attempting to shoot fireworks from the sunroof of a car.

Murfreesboro police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near Forrest Drive and North Highland Boulevard, when the mortar exploded in a tube the man was holding in his left hand.

Medical personnel searched the area in an attempt to “preserve parts of the man’s hand,” but said they “could not locate anything.”

The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where his condition was not disclosed.

A 20-year old woman who was also in the vehicle suffered slight head injuries, minor burns to her neck and upper back, and complained of ear pain, according to police.

She was treated by medics at the scene.

“Fireworks can cause serious injury with careless and incorrect use and should only be utilize at the city allowed time of the year,” Chief Mark Foulks of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said in a statement Thursday.

He added, “this incident should serve as a reminder never hold fireworks in your hands; always use a flat surface lighting them.”

Murfreesboro police also said a group of people shot fireworks at passing cars along Forrest and Lee Streets between midnight and 2 a.m. Monday. Drivers swerved off the road to avoid being hit, according to officers.

Fireworks were shot at a Murfreesboro police patrol unit, as well.

Police remind residents of Murfreesboro that they are only allowed to use fireworks within the city limits on July 3 through 5 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.