Murfreesboro man arrested by FBI for alleged role in Capitol riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man from Murfreesboro has been arrested more than three months after his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee said Michael Lee Roche was arrested by FBI agents at his home Tuesday morning.

Roche will appear before a U.S. magistrate judge in Nashville at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

No additional information was immediately released, including Roche’s charges.

Michael Roche (Courtesy: U.S Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee)

Roche is one of at least nine people arrested in Tennessee in connection with the riots.

Eric Munchel, known as “Zip Tie Guy,” was taken into custody in Nashville on Jan. 12 and his mother, Lisa Eisenhart was arrested days later.

Other arrests include Matthew Bledsoe in the Memphis area, Blake Austin Reed in Nashville and Joseph Lino Padilla in East Tennessee.

Eric Chase Torrens and Jack Jesse Griffith, known as Juan Bibiano, were both taken into custody by FBI agents in Gallatin.