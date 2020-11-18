Murfreesboro firefighter injured battling house fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded around 2:30 p.m. to a residential fire on North Highland Avenue. When crews arrived, they said smoke and flames were visible coming from the home.

The department said a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital for evaluation. The firefighter was quickly released from the hospital and no additional information was provided about the injuries.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact 615-893-1422.