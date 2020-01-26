Murfreesboro firefighter, dispatcher honored for life-saving work

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Murfreesboro emergency personnel were recognized for their life-saving work during the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast Saturday.

Both received the Jerry Anderson Hero Award from the Murfreesboro Branch of the NAACP.

Last summer, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Engineer Tim Rowlett was off duty when he used his personal vehicle to help an injured firefighter and other first responders.

Engineer Tim Rowlett

“Rowlett is a prime example of the caliber of firefighters that make up the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department,” MFRD Chief Mark Foulks said. “Our firefighters are never off-duty when it comes to helping our citizens and fellow firefighters.”

Officials said dispatcher Brady Lutton was honored because he helped convince a suicidal man to not kill himself.

Dispatcher Brady Lutton

“We are very proud of Brady’s live-saving actions and the outstanding work of all our Emergency Communications Professionals who serve in the City’s Emergency Communications Center as the critical communications link between our citizens and public safety field personnel,” said Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Director Seth Russell.

The Humanitarian Award was presented to City Councilman Kirk Wade during the event.