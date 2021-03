MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue says crews are responding to a swift water rescue.

MFRD says crews are helping a vehicle in the 1800 block of W. College Street. The city street department is also heading to the scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Murfreesboro has seen its fair share of flooded roads as storms move through Middle Tennessee.

UPDATE:

2/2. MFRD is responding to a swift water rescue of a vehicle in the 1800 block of W. College Street. The City street department will be enroute shortly. Please avoid this area. — MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) March 28, 2021