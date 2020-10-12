Murfreesboro Fire Department: Patient allegedly sets hospital room on fire

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire allegedly set by a patient at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital’s Emergency Department.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department say nurses prevented a catastrophe by extinguishing a fire at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital’s Emergency Department on Sunday night.

According to the fire department, a patient set medical oxygen on fire, causing damage to one room and medical equipment. Crews responded to the call around 10:20 p.m.

“The nurses did a fantastic job and acted quickly and safely extinguished the fire,” Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Battalion Chief Jamie Bigelow said.

Although the fire was extinguished, when crews arrived, smoke had spread throughout the emergency department. They worked quickly to contain the smoke and eject it with fans.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the fire.