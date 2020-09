MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department battled a blaze on Roberts Street Saturday around 2 p.m.

Firefighters worked quickly to put the flames out, and said the house was unoccupied at the time.

There were no injuries reported. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

