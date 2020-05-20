Murfreesboro City Schools director, Linda Gilbert, dies

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dr. Linda Gilbert, the director of Murfreesboro City Schools has died.
School officials posted to their Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.
They posted the following statement:
We are heartbroken to announce that our friend, mentor and boss, Dr. Linda Gilbert, passed away earlier this afternoon. Dr. Gilbert has served Murfreesboro City Schools and the community with compassion and fervor for many years. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and educator and will be truly missed.
Dr. Gilbert received numerous awards throughout her teaching career including the Tennessee Teacher of the Year and Tennessee Superintendent of the Year. However, the awards did not define her. She was defined by the passion for her family, her church, and the children and staff of Murfreesboro City Schools.
Please keep the Gilbert and MCS families in your prayers.Murfreesboro City Schools