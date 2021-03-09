Murder-suicide investigation underway at Shelbyville apartment complex

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shelbyville police are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex Monday night, the city’s department said.

Officers responded to the complex on Union Street, not far from Jennings Lane, following reports of a shooting.

Shelbyville police said they arrived and found evidence of a murder-suicide, but did not provide any further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.

