Murder-suicide investigation underway at Shelbyville apartment complex

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shelbyville police are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex Monday night, the city’s department said.
Officers responded to the complex on Union Street, not far from Jennings Lane, following reports of a shooting.
Shelbyville police said they arrived and found evidence of a murder-suicide, but did not provide any further information.
The investigation is ongoing.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.