Murder-suicide investigation underway at Shelbyville apartment complex

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shelbyville police are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex Monday night, the city’s department said.

Officers responded to the complex on Union Street, not far from Jennings Lane, following reports of a shooting.

Shelbyville police said they arrived and found evidence of a murder-suicide, but did not provide any further information.

The investigation is ongoing.