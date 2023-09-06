MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police has opened an investigation into the death of a woman who was found inside a Madison apartment on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Metro police, 41-year-old Brooke Howard was found dead inside an apartment complex located at 333 Gallatin Pike South on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Upon further investigation, detectives believe Howard died as the result of blunt force trauma.
Authorities reported Howard was found by maintenance workers who were conducting a welfare check at the address.
The investigation into Howard’s death remains ongoing by Metro police’s Homicide Unit and the Specialized Investigations Division.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.