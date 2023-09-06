MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police has opened an investigation into the death of a woman who was found inside a Madison apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Metro police, 41-year-old Brooke Howard was found dead inside an apartment complex located at 333 Gallatin Pike South on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Upon further investigation, detectives believe Howard died as the result of blunt force trauma.

Authorities reported Howard was found by maintenance workers who were conducting a welfare check at the address.

The investigation into Howard’s death remains ongoing by Metro police’s Homicide Unit and the Specialized Investigations Division.

No other information was immediately released.