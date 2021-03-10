Mural honoring Taylor Swift proposed by Nashville artist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville artist is working to create a new mural honoring multi-platinum popstar, Taylor Swift after her image was removed from another popular mural downtown.

It was announced late last year that the 31-year-old would be removed from the famed mural at Legends Corner on Broadway, which honors country music stars. Her image was replaced by Brad Paisley.

Following that announcement, Tim Davis, a Nashville artist launched a GoFundMe page to give Swift “her own wall,” calling her “a music powerhouse” who “introduced many to the country music genre.”

The page has raised nearly $1,700 and many of the donations are $13 because Swift has said — many times — that her lucky number is 13.

Davis has not said where he plans to construct the new mural, but said it will be in Nashville.

