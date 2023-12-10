CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A number of schools will be closed or delayed at least one day this week after severe weather tore through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, leaving six people dead and hundreds of structures damaged.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) decided to close all schools on Monday, Dec. 11 and Tuesday, Dec. 12 after the weekend tornado outbreak. Families will be notified Monday about plans for the rest of the week, including plans for high school exams.

Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the loss of lives and critical injuries from yesterday’s storms. Many families have completely lost their homes and others are doing what they can to make repairs. This was a devastating and tragic weather event in our community. From emergency services and utilities crews to churches, businesses, and community volunteers, we are so grateful for everyone who has worked through the night to help their neighbors. Last night at the Northeast High shelter, there was an outpouring of support and donations from churches, restaurants, businesses, and community members. We did not want to accidentally leave anyone out by name, so we just want to say thank you to everyone who has offered support. The Clarksville-Montgomery County community is strong, and families will need our continued support, love, and prayers in the days ahead. Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

Immaculate Conception School, a private Catholic school in Clarksville, said it will also be closed on Monday.

Just over the state line in Kentucky, the Department of Defense Education Activity Fort Campbell Community Administration announced all Fort Campbell schools will be closed Monday following the storms as a sign of solidarity with the community, teachers, and staff facing displacement. All afterschool programs and sporting activities will also be suspended for the day

“This decision has been thoughtfully made after considering the closures of neighboring community schools, the directive for essential personnel, and the foreseen challenges in staffing due to the aftermath of the storm and the hazardous travel conditions,” officials said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the numerous families whom the tornadoes have directly impacted. Ensuring the safety of our students, teachers, and staff remains our utmost priority.”

Back down in Middle Tennessee, Sumner County Schools announced it will be closed on Monday due to widespread power outages throughout the county, but Central Office and Support Services will report as scheduled. Officials will make a decision regarding school for Tuesday by 4 p.m. Monday.

Metro Nashville Public Schools said all but one of its schools will be operating at their normal times. Bellshire Elementary School will be operating on a two-hour delay Monday because of a tornado-related power outage, but staff should report to work at their normal time, and school will dismiss will be at the normal time. Before- and after-care programs will also be canceled. Officials are preparing an alternative location just in case Nashville Electric Service cannot restore power by the time school starts.

Meanwhile, Davidson Academy, said it will be closed, along with its extended care, on Monday due to the power outages and road closures caused by the storms.

As for Robertson County, while schools will still be in their regularly scheduled session on Monday, district officials said bus drivers in Springfield will need to reroute slightly for areas impacted by the severe weather. For more information on Robertson County Schools’ routes affected by the storm, click here.