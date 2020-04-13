Multiple roads closed in Rutherford County due to flooding

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several roads remained closed in Rutherford County Monday morning due to high water caused by heavy rain.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported at least seven roads that were blocked off due to flooding.

Shoemaker Rd.

East County Farm Rd.

Elam Mill Rd.

Sulphur Springs Rd. in the area of Buckeye Valley Rd. & Shacklett Rd.

Mt. Vernon Rd. in the area of New Salem Hwy.

Stones River Rd. at the Slab

Kedron Church Rd. near Rocky Fork Rd.

Floods close 7 Rutherford Co. roads including Shoemaker, East County Farm, Stones River, Sulphur Springs @ Buckeye Valley & Shacklett, Elam Mill, Kedron Church and Mt. Vernon. Dangerous roads are Rockvale, Powells Chapel and Hoover @ Cainsville Pike. #TurnAroundDon'tDrown. pic.twitter.com/hNtAhWke7y — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) April 12, 2020

