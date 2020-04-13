Live Now
Multiple roads closed in Rutherford County due to flooding

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several roads remained closed in Rutherford County Monday morning due to high water caused by heavy rain.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported at least seven roads that were blocked off due to flooding.

  • Shoemaker Rd.
  • East County Farm Rd.
  • Elam Mill Rd.
  • Sulphur Springs Rd. in the area of Buckeye Valley Rd. & Shacklett Rd.
  • Mt. Vernon Rd. in the area of New Salem Hwy.
  • Stones River Rd. at the Slab
  • Kedron Church Rd. near Rocky Fork Rd.

