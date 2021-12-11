NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many roadways are affected after strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky early Saturday morning.

In Nashville, the I-40 entrance to Nashville International Airport is partially closed due to downed trees and the airport exit to I-40 West is currently closed. The airport recommends using its Donelson Pike (TN-255) entrance and exit for the time being. Drivers can access BNA’s Donelson Pike entrance via I-40 East Exit 216B and I-40 West Exit 216. Leaving the airport on Donelson Pike provides access to I-40 East and I-40 West.

UPDATE: The I-40 entrance to #BNA is partially closed due to downed trees, and the airport exit to I-40W is currently closed. ➡️ We recommend using the airport’s Donelson Pike (TN-255) entrance and exit for the time being. #BNAFYI https://t.co/AeV0JPva7x — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) December 11, 2021

Dickson County Emergency Management says everyone should stay away from Interstate 40 due to road closures caused by storm damage and crashes. Everyone is also asked to stay away from the area of Murrall road, E. Piney Road and W. Grab Creek Road, along with 46S South of I-40. Anyone in need of shelter can go to the Dickson County Family YMCA. Multiple trees and power lines are also reported down in the South End of the county, according to Dickson County 911.

We've just received word that the Dickson County Family YMCA is open and ready to take in anyone in that needs a place to shelter after the storms. #PleaseShare so that those who are displaced or without power may get a hot shower or good meal as they start their day. pic.twitter.com/kHHEEsnnGw — Dickson Electric System (@DicksonElectric) December 11, 2021

In Humphreys County, traffic on I-40 eastbound is being diverted at Exit 143. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to clear several crashes.

Authorities in Hendersonville say crews are working to clear roadways from downed power lines and trees.

THP also reports live power lines are down in Putnam County. Residents are also reminded to never approach downed power lines.