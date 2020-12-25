Multiple roads closed following explosion in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple roads are closed in downtown Nashville as authorities continue to investigate an explosion involving an RV that rocked Nashville and surrounding areas on Christmas morning.

Source: TDOT SmartWay

According to TDOT traffic maps, Interstate 40 westbound near the Interstate 65 interchange is closed near The Gulch. I-40 eastbound is also closed at the I-65 interchange on the north side of downtown near Jefferson Street.

I-65 southbound near the I-24 interchange on the east side of town is also closed.

WeGo Public Transit has announced bus service will be suspended at 11 a.m. and WeGo Central will also be closed at that time. WeGo is currently helping customers in the downtown area of Nashville reach their final destinations. WeGo says the move comes as a precautionary measure made by law enforcement as authorities continue to investigate. Normal service should resume Saturday, December 26, unless law enforcement advises otherwise.

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, a large explosion was reported at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street. Heavy black smoke was seen rising from the area and into the Nashville skyline shortly after.

Police say a parked RV exploded and damaged several buildings in the area. The explosion is believed to be an intentional act. Three people have been sent to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead in the investigation.