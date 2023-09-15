SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders from across Williamson County joined forces after a house fire broke out in Spring Hill Thursday afternoon.

The Spring Hill Fire Department (SHFD) said units were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the Witt Hill subdivision just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a large portion of the back of the home on fire, according to officials. In addition, the flames had reportedly spread into the home, on both floors and the attic.

First responders said they launched an aggressive interior attack while also protecting the exposure homes on each side, going through multiple air bottles to battle the fire.

(Courtesy: Spring Hill Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Spring Hill Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Spring Hill Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Spring Hill Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Spring Hill Fire Department)

Even though the homeowners were not injured, a few pets reportedly died in the blaze.

As of Friday, Sept. 15, officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. There is no word on the extent of the damages to the home.

The SHFD thanked the Spring Hill Police Department, Columbia Fire and Rescue, Williamson Fire-Rescue, Williamson Health EMS, the Franklin Fire Department, and Williamson County Emergency Management Agency Director Todd Horton for their assistance, as well as Mayor Jim Hagaman for responding to the scene to offer support for personnel:

“It was a total team effort,” the SHFD posted on Facebook Friday morning.