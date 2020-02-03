1  of  14
Closings
Multiple people shot outside home in Northeast Nashville

Rainwood Drive shooting scene

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after several people were shot outside of a home off Brick Church Pike Monday morning.

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a shooting on Rainwood Drive near Woodstock Drive.

According to police, several people were trying to steal a vehicle from a home, when there was an altercation and gunshots were fired.

Officers were not clear on the number of people shot but said there were multiple victims. At least one person was admitted to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with minor injuries, police revealed.

No additional information was immediately released.

