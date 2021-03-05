People inside Mt. Juliet medical building urged to shelter-in-place after trespassers refuse to leave

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — People inside Providence Medical Pavilion in Mt. Juliet have been urged to shelter-in-place after police said several people unlawfully entered the building and are refusing to leave.

Mt. Juliet police said “multiple people” entered the building on Crossings Circle, off South Mt. Juliet Road in the area of Interstate 40.

Multiple people have unlawfully trespassed and are refusing to leave the Providence Medical Pavilion building. Those in the building, who are not unlawfully trespassing, have been asked to shelter-in-place. Roadways are closed near the building. https://t.co/RwWYsp0858 — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 5, 2021

The department has ordered people inside the building to shelter-in-place.

Roads around the Providence Medical Pavilion building are closed and drivers are urged to avoid the area.