NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect who police said assaulted multiple officers in Goodlettsville was taken into custody Tuesday.

According to Metro Nashville police documents, officers pulled over Alesya Buchanan, 38, on March 23, because her car’s registration was expired. Officers said Buchanan then gave them a false name and date of birth.

Alesya Buchanan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Buchanan was then taken into custody, and police said while she was in the patrol car, she slipped one of her handcuffs off, opened the door and ran away.

When she was taken to the ground, MNPD said she struck an officer in the face with her hand and kicked another officer in the chest and legs. Officials also said a crack pipe was found on the ground near Buchanan.

In the past, Buchanan was charged with facilitating a robbery after she reportedly lured a gas station clerk into a bathroom as two other suspects grabbed cartons of cigarettes from behind the counter.

During the incident, officers said a knife was pulled and the clerk was sliced in the hand.