2 hurt after train, van collide in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were injured when a train and a van collided Friday morning in Williamson County.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Wilson Pike and Clovercroft Road.

Williamson County Emergency Management reported two people were hurt in the collision. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the agency added.

Wilson Pike will be closed at Clovercroft Road until about 11 a.m.

