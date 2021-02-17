Multiple ‘frost quakes’ reported in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A trained weather spotter in Perry County reported more than a dozen “frost quakes” late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Cody Warren, who goes by the name @PerrySevereWX on Twitter, posted to his page just before 1:30 a.m., asking “anyone else out there hearing those frost quakes? I’ve heard it about 15 times since last night and they’re shaking my house!”

Warren told News 2 “hearing loud pops that shakes my house like thunder would is a very strange feeling.”

A “frost quake,” also known as an “ice quake” or cryoseism, occurs when the ground is saturated with water or ice.

A rapid drop in temperature causes the saturated ground to quickly freeze. When the water underground suddenly freezes into ice, it then expands, causing the surrounding soil and rock to crack, producing a loud noise, known as a “frost quake.”

Dispatchers in neighboring counties, including Wayne and Lewis counties, said they had not received any reports of “frost quakes” or shaking, as of early Wednesday morning.