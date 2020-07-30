Multiple first responders possibly exposed to ‘hazardous chemical’ during investigation in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet Police tweeted out that multiple first responders have been transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution after possible exposure to a hazardous chemical.

An unresponsive man was found Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of the Mt. Juliet library. The possible exposure came during medical efforts from a chemical the man was in possession of, the department stated in the tweet.

A heartbreaking investigation is underway in the rear parking lot of the library after an unresponsive adult male was located. During medical efforts, first responders were possibly exposed to a hazardous chemical. The chemical was in possession of the male, who is deceased. pic.twitter.com/1j91rzkhhD — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 30, 2020

A total of seven responders were transported, including three firefighters, two medics, and two police officers.

Currently, all first responders are unharmed.

Preliminary indications point to the chemical being used to facilitate a suicide.

