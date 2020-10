DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dickson County Emergency Management told News 2 a structural fire Sunday morning forced two roads to be shut down.

Multiple agencies are on scene, according to the county EMA, for an abandoned house fire on Sylvia Road.

Hayshed Road and Big Barton Creek Road are shut down while crews work to put out the flames.

