MCEWEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire Thursday night in McEwen.
It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Old Springs Road in Humphreys County.
Multiple units responded, including various agencies from McEwen and Humphreys County. The Meriwether Lewis Electric Department also responded to the scene.
At this time, it is unclear whether there were any injuries or what may have caused the blaze.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.