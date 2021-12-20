FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — An armed assault suspect wanted in Marshall County was spotted by Williamson County deputies on I-65 North in Franklin.

The deputies chased the 25-year-old just north of Old Hickory Blvd in Davidson County. That’s where deputies say Richard Walker, driving with no lights, hit an innocent motorist.

Both cars spun off of I-65 down the embankment.

The innocent victims were reportedly knocked to the side and were not seriously injured.

Meanwhile, the status of the 25-year-old in the Nissan Sentra was not known.

Deputies got out of their vehicles and shouted commands, but there was little feedback from the car, except at one point the engine revved loudly.

The deputies moved back to the shoulder of the interstate and waited for backup.

“Like I said, when he crashed the airbags were deployed and you can hear on the video, him revving his motor, so you don’t know what’s going on because you cannot see in that vehicle,” said Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades. “They are basically blind going into something like that.”

Within minutes, officers from Brentwood, Metro, Franklin and THP arrived.

“There is power in numbers and hopefully the suspect will realize that he won’t win,” Sheriff Rhoades said.

Dashcam video showed close to a dozen officers from multiple agencies moving in a concerted effort, guns drawn, moving behind two bullet-proof shields.

Richard Walker and his female passenger were quickly secured. That’s when a loaded handgun was seized from the center console.

“Guns out of play,” a deputy said rendering the weapon safe at the scene.

“Just a split second and he could’ve had that gun and started shooting aimlessly,” Sheriff Rhoades said.

Both passengers were injured. Walker’s foot was trapped behind the brake pedal and it took effort to extricate him.

An officer was heard saying, “We are going to drag you back away from this car, okay?”

Afraid the car might catch fire, officers carried the suspect to safety.

“It was a hair-raising situation that turned out good. Everyone came home except the bad guy he’s in our jail right now. He’s going to be ok,” Sheriff Rhoades said.

Drugs, including Xanax bars, were discovered in the Nissan.

Walker is facing multiple felony charges, including evading arrest, being a felon in possession of a handgun and also drug possession.

Walker and his passenger were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The woman was not charged.