Multiple agencies work together to arrest dangerous Kentucky fugitive in middle Tennessee

by: Kelly Dean

Posted: / Updated:
Russell McCarley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kentucky man has been arrested in Montgomery County following a shooting from this past weekend that sent one victim to the hospital.

Montgomery County officials received a tip from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office regarding fugitive, Russell McCarley.

McCarley is accused of being involved in a shooting in Russellville that sent victim, Warren Bullard to the hospital.

He was taken into custody without incident Wednesday and was unarmed at the time of the arrest.

The 36-year-old is charged with having a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment, tampering with evidence and domestic violence.

McCarley is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

