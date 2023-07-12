ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person is injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Robertson County that has blocked off Interstate 24 West near Maxey Road.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the incident was reported at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at mile marker 18 on I-24 West.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the westbound lanes will be completely shut down until further notice, so motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

THP said injuries were reported in the crash, but did not share any information about the number of people injured or the nature of those injuries.

No additional details have been released about this incident.