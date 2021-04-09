Multi-vehicle crash closes I-65 South in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Friday morning in Maury County.

According to TDOT, the crash was reported just before 10:00 a.m. Friday near mile marker 49.

A medical helicopter landed on the interstate but officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have not reported how many people were transported from the scene with injuries.

THP reported the southbound side of the interstate was closed while traffic slowed on the northbound side. Troopers estimated the road should be reopened by noon.