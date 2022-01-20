WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Interstate 65 at the Davidson-Williamson County line early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Concord Road exit just before midnight.

The crash involved a least two vehicles. It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The roadway reopened to traffic just before 6 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.