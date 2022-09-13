HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It started as an investigation into a stolen car, but it ended dramatically with a multi-state agency pursuit, according to Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan.
Ryan said a juvenile is accused of stealing a grandmother’s car and other items in Hendersonville Tuesday morning. He said the juvenile is believed to have also been in a hit and run crash in Gallatin while driving that stolen car.
Then, Tuesday afternoon, Ryan said the juvenile lead police on a pursuit across state lines. Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit via helicopter search. No THP troopers were on the ground.
Ryan said the suspect was arrested in Kentucky.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.