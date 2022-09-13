HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It started as an investigation into a stolen car, but it ended dramatically with a multi-state agency pursuit, according to Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan.

Ryan said a juvenile is accused of stealing a grandmother’s car and other items in Hendersonville Tuesday morning. He said the juvenile is believed to have also been in a hit and run crash in Gallatin while driving that stolen car.

Then, Tuesday afternoon, Ryan said the juvenile lead police on a pursuit across state lines. Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit via helicopter search. No THP troopers were on the ground.

Ryan said the suspect was arrested in Kentucky.