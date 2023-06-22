FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several weeks after a “brazen break-in” took place at the Franklin Kohl’s, police announced Thursday that two men had been taken into custody outside of Tennessee.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responding to a burglar alarm shortly after midnight on May 29 found the front glass of the store broken out, the jewelry counter destroyed, and more than $100,000 worth of jewelry missing.

Using evidence from the scene and information from other law enforcement agencies, authorities said they identified the suspects in this “smash-and-grab jewelry heist” as 25-year-old Patrick Hawley of Los Angeles, and 48-year-old John Signorile of Indianapolis.

Police said Hawley was arrested in Christian County, Kentucky, and transferred back to Tennessee, where he is currently behind bars at the Williamson County Jail.

Meanwhile, Signorlie is reportedly in custody in Cook County, Illinois. Officials described him as a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history who is wanted in Kentucky and Illinois for other crimes, as well as Wisconsin for a parole violation.

With both men facing burglary and felony theft charges in Franklin, authorities said law enforcement agencies across the country are investigating whether Hawley and Signorlie were involved in similar crimes in other jurisdictions.

“Great police work and innovative information-sharing networks used by police and private security were of invaluable assistance in these arrests,” the Franklin Police Department said in a statement about the “multi-state criminals,” which was released on Thursday, June 22.