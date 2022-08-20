SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring Hill residents should look forward to bringing out the tennis rackets as a new professional facility will soon make its way to the city.

Spring Hill Alderman Matt Fitterer says plans to build the tennis complex go way back into December of 2020.

“In December of 2020, I got a call from a developer who was working with the USTA about potentially constructing a professional tennis facility somewhere in the greater Nashville area,” said Fitterer, “They were reviewing several properties and wanted to explore some specific Spring Hill properties. Over the course of the next year, I met on and off with the developer as the proposal developed.”

Fitterer says by early 2022 the developer zeroed in on two parcels of land between The Crossings and Kedron Road, with one already being zoned for industrial use.

With both properties being located next to the protected battlefield, Fitterer says developers will have to work with the American Battlefield Trust to come up with ways that new development could be an asset to the battlefield.

On Monday night, the developer is expected to present their proposal to rezone over 200 acres to accommodate the mixed-use development that will be centered around a major tennis complex.

Alderman Fitterer says this tennis complex will be a huge opportunity for Spring Hill and its economic impact.

“This is a huge opportunity for Spring Hill and speaks volumes that the national governing body of a sport is interested in making a multi-million-dollar investment into our community,” said Fitterer, “The one-year economic impact is estimated to be $20+ million dollars into our local economy.”

After feedback from the Planning Commission, the project will then submit a formal zoning request that will need approval from both the Planning Commission, Board of Mayor and Alderman.

To watch the developer’s proposal live on Monday, click here.