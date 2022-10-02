WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, this “three vehicle multi injury crash” blocked off the northbound and southbound lanes on Lewisburg Pike near Critz Lane.

At 6:38 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, authorities reported that traffic was backed up in both directions.

However, at 7:29 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced that the crash had been cleared and all lanes had reopened.

No other information was immediately released.