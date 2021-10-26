Police chase ends on I-40 exit ramp near BNA, 6 in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police pursuit has caused a traffic jam at one of the exit ramps near the Nashville International Airport. Metro Police confirm six people have been taken into custody.

The chase ended on I-40 at Exit 216 C. That’s the exit for S.R. 255 North and Donelson Pike. According to the TDOT SmartWay map the westbound exit ramp is closed.

MJAlert: Active pursuit, from other jurisdiction, entering the community on I-40W. Be aware and use caution. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 26, 2021

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, troopers were doing routine traffic enforcement when the car was caught on radar going 93mph in a 70mph speed zone around mile marker 230 on I-40.

Troopers started pursuing the speeding driver and the chase ended at the Donelson Pike 216 exit when the car crashed into another vehicle.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating the driver and occupants for possible involvement in a previous overnight incident in Davidson County.

Again six people are now in custody facing pending charges.

THP is investigating the crash and said they will only press charges on evading arrest out of Wilson County.

(TDOT SmartWay Camera)