RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews battled a brush fire in Rutherford County Wednesday afternoon that spread to eight to 10 acres.

Multiple crews responded to a brush fire in the 6500 block of Gum Puckett Road off Bradyville Pike around 1:15 p.m.

According to officials, the fire started in a field and spread to a woodline. The fire eventually reached the yard of a residence on Gum Puckett which melted the home’s siding.

This is a developing story, stay with News 2 on air and online.