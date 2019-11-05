MTSU wins a top spot in voter registration competition

This voter registration table was among multiple locations set up Tuesday, Sept. 17, across campus as part of MTSU 2019 Constitution Day celebration. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)– MTSU won a top spot in a voter registration competition among college campuses. Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced 3 higher education winners in a statewide competition.

Middle Tennessee State University, Northeast State Community College and Carson-Newman University are the winners of this year’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition.

More than 2,000 students registered to vote at the 48 schools participating in the September contest. That is according to a news release from Hargett’s office. MTSU registered 381 new voters during the competition.

