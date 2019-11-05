MTSU wins a top spot in voter registration competition

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The daughter of Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron has been arrested amid an ongoing fraud investigation involving the insurance company owned by her father.

Kelsey Ketron was booked into the Rutherford County jail Monday night on charges related to three sealed indictments, a spokesperson for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said. Her bond was set at $100,000.