MTSU K9 celebrates 1 year on the force

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Police Department is celebrating K9 Bobby’s first year of service.

MTSU Police K9 handler and patrol specialist Zachery Brooker said he is fortunate to have had a good first year, and the other officers enjoy Bobby.

Bobby is a 2-year-old German shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix. He met Brooker for the first time at K9 training school in Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Officer Zachery Brooker, K9 handler and patrol specialist with the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department, and his K9 Bobby are all smiles while together on campus on Sept. 14, 2020. (MTSU photo by Stephanie Barrette)

Officer Zachery Brooker, K9 handler and patrol specialist with the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department, trains with his K9 Bobby on the MTSU campus on Sept. 14, 2020. (MTSU photo by Stephanie Barrette)

On Middle Tennessee State University’s campus, the police department’s K9 Bobby leaps to catch a toy thrown by his K9 handler and patrol specialist, Officer Zachery Brooker, on Sept. 14, 2020. (MTSU photo by Stephanie Barrette)

MTSU officials said that in addition to Bobby’s ability to track others and alert to illicit substances, he adds a level of safety to the community. Police said suspects are more compliant because of Bobby’s presence and he can “defend and protect both officers and civilians,” Brooker said.

Officer Brooker said Bobby had three successful tracks this year. He aided in reuniting a child with his mother and most recently, helped the department track down and apprehend a suspect.

Brooker said it you see Bobby on campus, feel free to approach him, but always ask if it is ok to pet him. Brooker said he looks forward to many more years with Bobby by his side.

