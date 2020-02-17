MTSU-developed CBD formula hits store shelves

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — What’s being billed as the first university-developed CBD formula is now on store shelves in Rutherford County.

CBD product after CBD product line Amata Wellness in Murfreesboro.

“We wanted the best of the best,” said Larpin Butchareon, owner of Amata Wellness.

If you look close enough, one product might catch your eye.

Zero in on the new Tanasi labels, and you’ll see Middle Tennessee State University printed on the packaging.

“It is very exciting and MTSU and Greenway Herbal Products have a commercialization agreement,” said Jeff Heeren, CEO of Greenway Herbal Products, LLC, which owns Tanasi.

That agreement dates back to 2016 when Greenway awarded a 10-year hemp research grant to MTSU.

“We wanted to understand what the material was, what does it do, how does it do it?” said Heeren. “One of the discoveries happened to be a formula of CBD A and CBD as our differentiator – that is what comprises of the products that we have.”

Greenway said that synergy in Tanasi’s products versus just CBD alone is what separates the line from others in the market.

“The anti-inflammatory benefits of hemp extract is really what people are drawn to first or foremost,” said Heeren. “A lot of people have resonated with better sleep with this material.”

Born in an MTSU research lab, the chemical composition of the 22-SKU product line ranges from tinctures and topicals to ginseng and capsules.

“These are clones of hemp plants that we use for research in our work,” said MTSU Ph.D. student Shannon Smith to News 2 back in the summer of 2019.

“Because we focus on all aspects, testing the compounds that can be isolated from hemp both cannabinoid and terpenes, there is room for every venture for people that were interested,” said Director of Tennessee Center for Botanical Medicine Research at MTSU Dr. Elliot Altman to News 2 in the summer of 2019.

The product is patent-pending and according to Heeren, just the beginning of more wellness products to come.

“We are looking at other Cannabinoid CBG, CBN – there is so much to discover. We are just really getting started,” said Heeren.

A provisional patent was filed in April of 2019.

Heeren said an official patent will be filed in April of 2020.

For more information about Tanasi, click here.

For more information about Amata Wellness, click here.