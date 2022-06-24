MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A manhunt continues in Mt. Juliet for Anthony Maynard after he led police on a pursuit, with a kidnapped woman, then ran on foot after a fiery car crash Thursday night.

It happened near Grandstaff Court off Lebanon Court in Mt. Juliet.

News 2 spoke with a neighbor off Grandstaff Court who said the suspect ran into her backyard as she was taking out the trash.

“When the storm door shut the guy heard me; he looked at me, ran up the stairs and ran past me and said ‘Excuse me,’ and ran to the side of my house,” Nancy Bishop said.

Just moments before the interaction, Mt. Juliet police said Maynard ran away from the crime scene.

It all started when Mt. Juliet police pulled over a car earlier in the night for a traffic violation. Police said during the stop, Maynard, who was sitting the backseat, jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off towards Lebanon road.

“He sped through and hit several cars, and when he hit this one here on Green Hill, that’s when trouble started for the car, and it started smoking,” Mckenzie Koer, a witness, said.

Police said in the car with Maynard was a disabled woman. Police say she was left behind when Maynard took off running.

“She couldn’t walk; she couldn’t do anything. She was crawling-I want to say on her elbows-just trying to get away from the car,” Koer said.

Police then rescued the woman. Capt. Tyler Chandler said the victim was sent to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Metro Nashville Police’s helicopter, a large police presence on the ground and K-9s were out searching the area for Maynard, including in Nancy Bishop’s backyard.

“The shorts and tennis shoes were all he had on, but at the time I didn’t think I had to identify him. I thought it was just a kid running around or something,” Bishop said.

Police believe Maynard is no longer in Mt. Juliet but are continuing to take any leads the public may have.

Maynard has also been a wanted man out of Nashville since January for aggravated assault.