MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet residents could be paying a new utility bill next year to fund repairs to the city’s stormwater system.

Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said his department has responded to dozens of drainage problems since the beginning of the year, including a large hole in a homeowner’s front yard on Sunset Drive.

“With the recent rain events, we’ve experienced quite a number of damage reports,” Barlow said.

But with limited resources for funding, repairs and labor, Barlow said the department’s main focus is on repairing public roadways and rights of way, not individual properties.

“What I know is that we as a city are about to face, or are starting to face, is an aging system in certain parts. There’s not a funding mechanism to go and replace storm drains. Anything that we do today is going to come from general tax dollars,” Barlow said.

Barlow says while most of Mt. Juliet’s stormwater system is on the newer end, some of the infrastructure is over 40 years old and needs updating.

“There are a lot of areas in the city that are really facing some need for improvements. Especially our older areas of the city — areas that were built prior to 1980,” Barlow said.

That’s why the public works department has proposed a stormwater utility fee to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners.

“As far as what that looks like for a homeowner, it’s a few dollars a month depending on the level of service that everyone decides that we want to have,” Barlow said.

It would be an additional fee on utility bills for Mt. Juliet residents already paying for things like water and sewer.

Barlow says if everything goes to plan, it could be in place by January 2023. But the proposal still has to be discussed and voted on by the commission.