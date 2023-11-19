MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two wanted men from Nashville were found in Mt. Juliet because of a Sunday evening traffic stop, according to police.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said one of its officers noticed “an improper display of registration” while patrolling the Providence area on Sunday, Nov. 19. Following a traffic stop and further investigation, authorities discovered the two men were wanted out of Nashville.

According to officials, a 44-year-old man was wanted for domestic assault with bodily injury (second offense), and a 48-year-old man was wanted for felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle, as well as vandalism. On top of that, neither man had a valid license.

“Our officers are always looking out for our community to ensure criminals are not successful in MJ,” the Mt. Juliet Police Department posted on social media.

Authorities have not shared any additional details about Sunday evening’s incident, including the identities of the men involved in the traffic stop.