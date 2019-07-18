Mt. Juliet to install license plate recognition cameras to catch criminals

Mt. Juliet Police say they’re one of the safest cities because they are proactive in catching crime inside the city, but now they want to catch it before it gets in.

“If you look at growth overall with the city, last year, in crime, we reported about 14 percent more offenses that occurred out there. Arrests went up about 10 percent, but our proactive activity is up 30 percent,” Capt. Tyler Chandler told News 2.

It’s all part of figuring out the equation of catching and combatting crime….

Lisa Ilacqua, Sprint Assistant Manager: They took me to the back with the other coworker basically asked for all the money phones code to the safe… tried to cooperate as much as we could, ’cause you know.

It’s crimes like the Sprint store armed robbery back in March, another next door at Penn Station Subs, and an armed carjacking at the Providence movie theater in December that police say are coming in off the interstates.

“Mt. Juliet is a community kind of surrounded by cities that have a lot of crime and they like to come here to commit crime,” Chandler said, adding, “Their main transportation are stolen vehicles.”

That’s why they’re turning to technology to install a license plate recognition system.

“It’s a camera system that’s fixed and only reads license plates and it tells us if they’re stolen, or if there’s any other activity associated with that license plate, whether it’s a wanted person, or a sex offender driving by. It’ll alert our officers that, ‘Hey, this vehicle that’s on the hot list just drove by this camera. You may want to drive by this vehicle to see if they’re up to criminal activity,'” Chandler explained.

The idea is similar to Belle Meade where police have caught stolen vehicles and even crime in the act since the installation of 19 cameras last year.

“Our main priority is to get all the entrances to the city from the west, so anything that comes from Nashville, we want to be captured on the camera system,” Chandler said, “We may find a vender that will be able to provide more cameras and cover the whole city, and all entrance and exits to our community.”

The city approved the budget for these cameras at the beginning of July. Now police are looking at possible venders, depending on the price, they may stay on the west side of the city or be placed throughout the city likely on poles or buildings.